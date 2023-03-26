Get to know Lenovo’s best cybersecurity tool

Computer security is essential in this age of cyberattacks, viruses, malware and more. So it is a basic requirement to have defense software.

But there are not only antiviruses, computer developers also have their own systems. While Microsoft has Windows Defender, Lenovo has ThinkShield.

And as he tells us adslzone this Lenovo security tool works the best so It is considered one of the most effective this 2023. then in The Truth News We tell you why it is so good.

What are the advantages of Lenovo ThinkShield?

ThinkShield makes sure that the user only drives on safe pages, thus helping you avoid pirated and malicious pages.

Lenovo’s solution also protects data and takes care of browsing by all users of the same company thanks to unified encryption.

Integrates with other systems

Also, ThinkShiel has the possibility of adapting to other operating systems in addition to Lenovo, where it is integrated for free, like Windows Defender to Microsoft teams, since it can also be used on Windows 11 and AMD.

What are the 5 best antivirus and their features?

If you feel that you should still buy an antivirus, we show you in The Truth News the best:

Norton

Bitdefender

McAfee

total VA

