Activate yellow alert for explosions in the ‘Popo’

Mexico City- During the last 24 hours, the Popocatépetl volcano has registered 235 exhalations, a moderate explosion at dawn, two minor ones in the morning, and another at 7:26 p.m. this Saturday that has not been catalogued.

Tonight, the Volcanic Alert Traffic Light of this colossus remains yellow phase 2.

Images of explosions with incandescent material that paint the slopes of the volcano with red dots from whose crater a column of black smoke can be seen coming out have gone viral on social networks.

In the latest report issued by the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred) it is indicated that through the monitoring systems of the Popocatépetl volcano, 235 exhalations were detected accompanied by water vapor, volcanic gases and ash.

While the moderate explosion this Saturday was recorded at 5:00 a.m., and the six minor explosions yesterday were at 6:05 p.m., 9:56 p.m., 11:02 p.m. and 11:57 p.m.; while today they occurred at 07:11 and 08:14 hours.

The one that was observed at 7:26 p.m. and whose video is broadcast on social networks, has not yet been cataloged.

Additionally, Cenapred indicated that 62 minutes of low-amplitude and harmonic tremors and two volcanotectonic earthquakes were recorded on this day at 04:13 and 04:16, both with a magnitude of 1.4.

“Yesterday a slight ash fall was reported in San Nicolás de los Ranchos and today in San Andrés Cholula and Cuautlancingo, Puebla.

“During the morning, a constant emission of water vapor and volcanic gases has been observed in a Northeast (NE) direction,” he said.

What does phase 2 yellow mean?

The Popocatépetl volcano is in the yellow phase 2 alert level, this means that there may be eruptive activity with the emission of a plume of water vapor and gas, a slight fall of ash in nearby areas, the launch of incandescent fragments up to a few kilometers away. of the crater, possibility of pyroclastic flows due to explosions and short-range mud or debris flows, without the need to require an evacuation.

The monitoring of the Popocatépetl Volcano is carried out continuously 24 hours a day at the National Center for Disaster Prevention (Cenapred).

The recommendations for this phase, in case of ash fall, are:

-Cover nose and mouth with a wet handkerchief or face mask.

-Clean eyes and throat with pure water.

-Use frame glasses and avoid contact lenses to reduce eye irritation.

-Close windows or cover them and stay inside the house as much as possible.