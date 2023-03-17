Giochi PC and Steam Deck for less than 5 euro: great sales with the spring sale of Steam

With the beginning of the Saldi di Primavera di Steam, i videogiocatori attivi his PC and Steam Deck we can take advantage of a very rich selection of offers, with as many giochi less than 5 euro.
Gives Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to Loop Hero, non mancano le occasioni di risparmio interessanti. Di seguito, alcuni dei migliori titoli a prezzo ridotto su Steam:
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: proposed at 3.99 euro, 90% discount;
- Vampire Survivors: proposed at 3.99 euro, discount of 20%;
- terraria: proposed at 4.99 euro, 50% discount;
- Assetto Corsa: offered at 3.99 euro, 80% discount;
- Loop Hero: proposed at 4.88 euro, 67% discount;
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen: proposed at 4.79 euro, 84% discount;
- Sky blue: proposed at 4.99 euro, 75% discount;
- STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl: proposed at 4.79 euro, 70% discount;
- This War of Mine: Final Cut: offered at 3.79 euro, 80% discount;
- What Remains of Edith Finch: proposed at 4.74 euro, 75% discount;
- Limbo: proposed at 0.99 euro, 90% discount;
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus: offered at 4.49 euro, 85% discount;
- Wolfenstein: The New Order: proposed at 4.99 euro, 75% discount;
- Sunset Overdrive: offered at 3.99 euro, 80% discount;
- Salt and Sanctuary: proposed at 4.49 euro, 75% discount;
- Grim Fandango Remastered: proposed at 4.49 euro, 70% discount;
Thank you that the steam springs are not available only but all pray 18:00 gave giovedì March 23. But ad now, è inoltre possibile riscattare gratis Tiny Tina Assault alla Rocca del Drago.