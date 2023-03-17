Gothic action-RPG Hunt the Night is coming to PC on April 13

The Iberian studio Moonlight Games does not hide its inspirations for a single moment. Sporting a pixel-art aesthetic clearly rooted in the divine SNES/MegaDrive era, Hunt The Night East “inspired by The Legend of Zelda, Castlevania et Bloodborne“. The title displays a top-down view and seems bathed in a gothic atmosphere at will.

Give me the night

Players will embody Vesper, a member of the Stalker caste, beings capable of manipulating the power of Darkness. Vesper will hunt across the world of Medhram to cleanse dungeons and hellish cities of their unholy inhabitants. The trailer recently unveiled by Moonlight Games suggests lively and nervous fights, and tough duels against bosses five times the size of the hero (a regulation size to make a correct boss it would seem). The trailer reveals a panel of rather heterogeneous actions for the protagonist, who in addition to a dash, can deal with a variety of melee and ranged attacks. Said attacks will evolve according to the items equipped and at a slew ofupgrades different.

The screenshots available on the Steam page of the title allow us to guess a world structured around zones with marked artistic directions. The app should revolve around a system of main missions and secondary tasks, which players will have to complete in order to progress in the morbid odyssey of Vesper.

Hunt The Night will be available on PC from April 13th. Console versions (Switch, PS4 and Xbox One) will arrive later this year.