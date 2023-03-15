Gisele Bundchen on love vacation? Is her coach the new one after ex Tom Brady?

Do these two go through life side by side now?

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen (42) vacations in Costa Rica. And again she is not alone. Her Jiu-Jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente (34) accompanies her more and more often. Does he comfort the top model about the divorce from star quarterback Tom Brady (45)?

The two have now been seen taking a leisurely walk near Gisele’s property. And although the top model has retired from the catwalk, she remains a real eye-catcher. In a tight bikini top and a light wrap-around skirt, the world star walks down a gravel path in flip-flops. Toned your abs. Gisele’s dogs scurry around her. Joaquim leisurely strolls behind her. The divorce stress of the last few months seems far away.

Actually, he should only lie on the mat with her…

… because Joaquim Valente runs a martial arts center in Miami with his two brothers. Officially, he only teaches self-defense to Gisele and her kids. Bundchen recently showed how close they get to each other on Instagram. In a short clip, the model and her trainer wrestle at jiu-jitsu.

Gisele sits on his chest, quickly grabs Joaquim from behind and pushes him to the ground. Then again she holds his foot in her hand. He makes you strong for your future. But after so much closeness, can you keep your hands off each other after training?

“I feel stronger, more confident and confident since practicing self-defense. I think it’s an important skill for everyone, but especially for us women,” she wrote of the short film.

In January, Gisele and her feel-good trainer boarded the plane and toured Costa Rica. Holidays where Gisele usually always with Ex-Mann Tom Brady enjoyed her time off. And instead of a mat, a wild ride was on the agenda here. The supermodel and her companion rented horses and galloped through the jungle. Not exactly the sport for which the top model had hired her trainer.

Tom Brady is also said to annoy his ex-wife’s new permanent companion. He is said to be very surprised by “this Miami guy,” friends of the ex-couple told TMZ.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were married for 13 years, divorcing in October 2022. “We grew apart,” Bundchen wrote on Instagram Foto: Getty Images

In the fall of last year, the former dream couple Bundchen-Brady filed for divorce. Supposedly because the mother of two was looking forward to more togetherness after her husband’s great career. The star quarterback, on the other hand, couldn’t let go of football and returned to the NFL after a brief retirement. Too much for his wife. Gisele left Brady – and Joaquim entered her life.

Incidentally, the Jiu-Jitsu teacher explains the philosophy of his teaching in a video from his studio. It’s a “mixture of self-defense and wellness designed to make everyone’s life a little bit better.”

After all, it seems to have worked out very well for his Gisele.