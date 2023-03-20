Global warming: IPCC scientists sound the alarm again

Global warming: IPCC scientists sound the alarm again

Leave a Comment / News / By / March 20, 2023

S. Feydel, L. Gublin, T. Baietto, M. Anglade, R. Bantegny, N. Bergot

France 2

France Televisions

We are seeing an acceleration of climate change. The IPCC explains that it is indeed worse than what scientists predicted in the previous report in 2014. But there is still a message of hope.

The majority of public and private investment goes to fossil fuels

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *