Global warming: IPCC scientists sound the alarm again

We are seeing an acceleration of climate change. The IPCC explains that it is indeed worse than what scientists predicted in the previous report in 2014. But there is still a message of hope.

A critical decade to succeed in limiting the global rise in temperatures below two degrees by the end of the century. Today, the trajectory is still not the right one. IPCC scientists are once again sounding the alarm. Limiting global warming, a colossal but necessary challenge to maintain bearable living conditions on earth. The solutions to limit our greenhouse gas solutions are known. Do not open any new oil or gas deposits. Get out of coal, fly less, stop deforestation, eat less meat.



The majority of public and private investment goes to fossil fuels

Conversely, develop renewable energies, public transport, electric cars and bicycles, energy renovation and agroecology. Because deployed on a large scale, these solutions could, according to the IPCC, reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 70% by 2050. Today, the majority of public and private investments are still directed towards fossil fuels, instead of funding more climate-friendly solutions.