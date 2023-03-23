Gnabry seeks his departure from Bayern Munich in the summer market

Serge Gnabry’s management within Bayern Munich has had both ups and downs. It is a fact that today the German team is in the middle of a fight to compete for everything, but it is second in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League it will meet the other heavyweight in the quarterfinals, Manchester City. That being the case, it can be concluded that the Bavarian team is within the option of winning everything or signing a year of drought.
Depending on the results, the German squad will assess the set up of the squad for the following year. In case of signing a year of achievements, it is possible that there will be minimal changes within the squad, but if the club falls, there will be changes. But regardless of what happens, there is a player who is not at all comfortable within the group led by Nagelsmman. It is about Gnabry who values his departure from the team in the summer at all costs.
The German winger has become an eternal substitute within the Bundesliga champion team. And although it is a fact that he almost always adds minutes, but he does not start and he is not at all satisfied with the role he has on the squad today. For this reason, he would have asked his agent to start knocking on doors at the end of this season and thus he will look for a new destination within European football, where he can have the prominence that he believes he deserves. Serge renewed his contract a couple of months ago and has complicated his future with it.
