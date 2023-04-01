GO UP: opening hours are extended at the Roberto Fontanarrosa Cultural Center

As part of the SUBE card registration campaign, As of this Monday, April 3, the opening hours are modified and extended from the point located in the Roberto Fontanarrosa Cultural Center (Plaza Montenegro) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., in order to be able to carry out all the procedures that the users demand.

This modification responds to the high demand that is verified at this point, where Up to now, 36% of the records have been made. So far, more than 37,000 residents have carried out the process.

The procedure allows those beneficiaries of certain social programs of the National Government to access the social fare and thus get the discount of 55% of the value of urban passenger transport ticket.

In a first stage, the registration process was addressed to domestic workers, Malvinas War veterans, social monotributistas and beneficiaries of: Universal Child Allowance, Pregnancy Allowance, Youth Program with More and Better Jobs, Unemployment Insurance , Training and Employment Insurance, Promote Equal Opportunities Program, Progresar Program, Promote Work Program and Non-Contributory Pensions.

Currently, the card registration option is available to retirees and pensioners so that they can access social attributes in urban passenger transport. Those who have the franchise for people over 69 years of age on the Movi Card will keep it on the SUBEso they must attend the registration points with their ID and deliver their current credential as part of the process.

Those who already have the SUBE cardwhether or not registered, they do not have to carry out any procedure and are ready to use it.

It is important to note that students, teachers, and all other current franchises (BEG, Half Ticket, people with disabilities, etc.), will be able to continue using the benefit on their Movi cards. The Rosario residents who belong to this universe of beneficiaries (granted by Ansés) will be able to approach any of the 6 points established in each of the city’s districts with their ID.

Opening hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roberto Fontanarrosa Cultural Center (San Martín 1080) and for the rest of the registration points it is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every business day, at the following addresses:

CMD North (Warnes 1917).

CMD Noroeste (150 bis Provincias Unidas avenue).

CMD West (Avenida Presidente Perón 4602).

CMD Sudoeste (Avenida Francia 4435).

CMD Sur (Uriburu avenue 637).

Those who already have a SUBE card will have the option of registering it in their name in said places, or online, entering the official Web site.