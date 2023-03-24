“Goodbye Germany” star Anna Heiser is afraid that her children will no longer need her

tz stars

From: Florian Schwartz

Anna Heiser is fully immersed in her motherhood. But an upcoming operation is now causing the “Bauer sucht Frau” star great concern.

Namibia – “Goodbye Germany” star Anna Heiser (32) found her family happiness in Namibia. After participating in the RTL dome show “Bauer sucht Frau”, the Polish native moved to Bauer Gerald on the black continent in 2017. In 2021, the love happiness of the two was crowned by son Leon. A good year later, daughter Alina followed. The emigrant regularly posts pictures of everyday family life on her Instagram account. But Anna is about to have an important surgery. In her most recent post, the mother of two reveals what her greatest fear is at the moment.

“Goodbye Germany” star Anna Heiser: She needs an operation

Anna Heiser is now sharing a photo with her two kids on social networks. On this, daughter Alina is lovingly stroked by her mum in the playpen, all under the observation of little brother Leon. The trio seems inseparable – but Anna knows that in a few days she will face a tough test.

“My jaw surgery will take place on Friday,” the emigrant comments on the photo. Anna explains that the operation is necessary for medical reasons. It’s now “close your eyes and go through it!” However, it is not the operation that causes her great concern.

Separation pain shortly before surgery: Anna Heiser is afraid of not being needed anymore

“I admit I’m scared,” reveals Anna Heiser in her post. “But don’t be afraid of pain – I’m afraid of being without my children for so long.” In addition to the concern whether their “two robbers” are really well taken care of, it is above all the “fear of not being needed anymore “, which torments the mother of two.

Even though Anna knows that some fans on social networks are now labeling her as a “drama queen”, she doesn’t want to be alone with her concerns. However, the thoroughbred mom fully trusts in the support from her family environment. “Gerald and Doris will take good care of Leon and Alina,” Anna continues, “and I hope to recover as quickly as possible so that I can then be there for them.” It’s not the first time that Anna Heiser is worried about her children . In 2021, a YouTube video about sudden infant death caused the Pole to panic about her own baby.

In another part of the world, the need is also great – but for completely different reasons: because a "Goodbye Germany" emigrant is broke, a wedding dress for 33 euros is needed. Sources used: rtl.de, instagram.com/anna_m._heiser/