Kalimba will sue Melissa Galindo for moral damages

Mexico City.– Kalimba’s lawyer reported that the singer will sue Melissa Galindo for moral damages because she has lost jobs due to unfounded allegations of sexual assault.

“What we are looking for is a sentence where the judge establishes that there is a responsibility derived from the video broadcast based on false accusations and with which this sentence is issued in favor of Kalimba that declares that there is moral damage and therefore economic damage ” , explained Eliser García Macdonel, defender of Kalimba.

After the singer Melissa Galindo accused him of inappropriate touching and sexual insinuations while they were in a working relationship, the interpreter has suffered economic damages since several shows, concerts and plays have been cancelled.

“His team has collected evidence, including messages, videos, audios, which add up to 120 elements to start the civil action. Kalimba is not going to allow his image to continue to be damaged, he will go to the last consequences,” the lawyer said in an interview with the program Venga la Alegría.

During the broadcast, some of the video evidence collected was shared in which the OV7 member is shown living with Melissa in some professional and personal situations, with which they intend to justify that both had a fraternal friendship.

So far, Melissa Galindo has not taken legal action as she had announced after arguing that she spoke publicly about these alleged attacks so that other people who are going through the same situation have the courage to report it.