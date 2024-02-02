Oriana Sabatini’s warning to Paulo Dybala: I will not have children if there is no wedding

Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini They will say yes, I want next July 20 in a religious ceremony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A link that comes just a few months after the footballer starred in a dream proposal with the Trevi Fountain as the setting and with Álvaro Morata, a close friend of the couple, as an exceptional witness. The other day, the love of my life asked me to marry him and I said yes. I am the happiest in the world. Forever, write the singer on her Instagram profile.

With the wedding preparations underway, Catherine Fulop, Oriana Sabatini’s mother, gives an interview to the Socios del Espectacle program where she gives some details of the big day and reveals the serious warning that his daughter gave to Dybala to fulfill her dream of walking through the altar I had several relationships.

“I’m happy, but I can’t say anything,” the legendary Venezuelan actress begins in front of the microphones of the aforementioned Argentine media. It’s going to be July 20, Friend’s Day. Since Oriana cannot make the dress here in Argentina, she chose Dolce & Gabanna as the designer, although she is going to have several dresses, Fulop adds.

Oriana warned Dybala

The young woman’s mother anticipates that the player also has his changes. It’s going to be a very classic wedding. Surely it will not be possible to use the mobile phone so that celebrities are not disturbed, she says. In addition, he admits that Oriana Sabatini and Paulo Dybala were not expected to take the definitive step to get married since The athlete had always been very reticent when it came to talking about a wedding.

Before concluding her interview with the Eltrece program, Catherine Fulop brings to light the ultimatum that Paulo Dybala received from his daughter. I had completely ruled it out because Paulo told her: Why do you want to get married? I’m never going to get married, so she replied: Well, you’re not getting married… We’re not going to have children. I’m not going to have children if we don’t get marriedreports.

Su cancin ms romntica

Recently, Oriana Sabatini published her most romantic song dedicated to Paulo Dybala under the title Para siempre. Was a birthday gift for a very special person and now it has become a little gift for you, said the young woman. In the video clip she shows images of the moment of the marriage proposal.

For my life, I want your life, so that it is infinite. If I live again, I will choose you again. Forever (…) If love perfects us, I have nothing to improve, say some of the verses that Oriana wrote to the soccer player.