Goretzka gives the all-clear

Leon Goretzka does not expect a longer downtime after being substituted due to injury in the DFB game against Belgium (2: 3). “My feeling is good. I twisted my ankle because I caught the ball on the toes. But it should be enough until Saturday”said the Bayern midfielder after the end of the game.

What is meant is the classic against Borussia Dortmund, the top game of the upcoming Bundesliga weekend (Saturday, 6:30 p.m.). The game is about nothing less than leading the table. After about half an hour, Goretzka had to leave the field for Emre Can when Belgium was 2-0 up.

