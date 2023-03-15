Government has been reactive to inefficiency: Estrada

Chihuahua.- Regarding the replacement of the State Health Secretary, Felipe Sandoval Magallanes, who left his post due to “serious omissions,” according to a State Government statement, the coordinator of Morena in Congress, Cuauhtémoc Estrada, said that it is a new case in where the state administration reacts to the inefficiency of its members.

The deputy considered that they have neglected priority areas to benefit others and as an example he mentioned the Sentinel project with which they disagree, and the 190 million that the State will invest in 2023 for copy centers.

He mentioned that the Sierra Tarahumara should be a priority, because the authorities realize the basic needs until a problem is triggered in the communities, such as the case of malnutrition that was pointed out by residents and the National Human Rights Commission itself.

On Tuesday afternoon through a press release, the immediate resignation of the state official was announced, who was appointed to the position in September 2021, meanwhile, Gilberto Baeza Mendoza was left in charge of the office.