Government meeting: agriculture and public works on the agenda (full text)

ALGER – The Prime Minister, Aïmene Benabderrahmanechaired, this Wednesday, March 22, 2023, a government meeting devoted to the examination of files relating to the sectors of l’agriculture and public worksof which here is the Full Text :

| READ ALSO: Ramadan 2023, Tebboune sends wishes to the Algerian people



“The Prime Minister, Mr. Aïmene Benabderrahmane, chaired, this Wednesday, March 22, 2023, a government meeting held at the Government Palace (َAlgiers). During its weekly meeting, the Government examined the following points:

In the field of agriculture: strengthening food security

The Government has examined a draft executive decree (…) on decommissioning of a plot of agricultural land intended for the realization of rent-to-own accommodation with public support facilities at the level of the municipality of Oued Chaaba (Get better).

intended for the realization of with public support facilities at the level of the municipality of (Get better). The Minister of Agriculture presented a communication on the diagnosis and perspective for the development of pilot farms . As such, the productive potential of these pilot farms, the model of their organization as well as the results achieved in relation to the objectives assigned to them were reviewed.

. As such, the productive potential of these pilot farms, the model of their organization as well as the results achieved in relation to the objectives assigned to them were reviewed. Assessment of relaunch of investment within the framework of the partnership, in particular with businesses and public establishments in the agricultural sector, with the definition of clear and measurable objectives and the setting of implementation deadlines.

| READ ALSO: Food security, Algeria “model” country (World Economic Forum)

The need to orient the activity of these (pilot) farms with a view to gradually setting up reference farms which contribute in a tangible way to strengthening the bases of Food Safety nationale.

nationale. The new approach is to put pilot farms on the path to innovation and performance allowing them to play a greater role in the realization of the production plans of the agriculture sector (…).

In the field of public works: dredging and de-silting of ports and dams

The Government heard a statement from the Minister of Public Works on the issues of silting up of ports and siltation of dams at national scale.

at national scale. The presentation unveiled the program in progress and which concerns the dredging eleven (11) ports and fishing shelters and a commercial port as well as fishing operations silting which currently affect eleven (11) dams.

eleven (11) ports and fishing shelters and a commercial port as well as fishing operations which currently affect eleven (11) dams. Implementation of an intervention plan according to a precise timetable comprising the study operations to be included as well as the mode of action to be followed and which would take into account the nature of these basic infrastructures.

| READ ALSO: Ramadan 2023, the SNTF unveils its program