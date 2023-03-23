Nissan unveils prototype sedan for modern lifestyles

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

TOKYO, March 23, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

Nissan Motor Co.,Ltd. announced today the prototype of a sedan equipped with about 30 devices born of free ideas and invention. The Contemporary Lifestyle Vehicle, created through a bricolage approach, will be on display at the Nissan Global Headquarters Gallery from March 24 to April 2 and is also available to view on Nissan’s YouTube channel starting today.

https://youtu.be/9D4AX81co-E

The prototype is based on the iconic Skyline and is packed with devices to help the user eat, sleep and play comfortably in the car. To achieve this ease of use without sacrificing the vehicle’s functionality and elegant design, Nissan introduced devices through a process of trial and error, fusing them with AI to achieve surprising functions unimaginable from the outside. In this way, the vehicle enables daily experiences that are in line with modern lifestyles. By adopting a bricolage approach rather than a conventional engineering approach, the team was able to set goals and achieve them in the best and most efficient way, creating something that exceeded expectations.

Tetsuro Ueda, a leading expert at Nissan’s Mobility & AI Laboratory, said: “Innovation that enriches people’s lives is our corporate goal. But Innovation is not limited to unprecedented advanced technologies such as electrification and intelligence. Innovation is also about finding new possibilities in what already exists and finding ways to make the experiences more enjoyable. Bricolage is well suited to this type of innovation. Above all, we had a lot of fun developing the prototype. This Contemporary Lifestyle Vehicle is a modern take on the idea of ​​eating, sleeping and playing in a limousine. We are convinced that innovation through bricolage is also effective in solving sustainability issues. The Contemporary Lifestyle Vehicle is just the first step in demonstrating the impact of bricolage on production. We will continue to innovate and create excitement.”

