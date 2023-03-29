Gran Turismo 7: the next update has leaked, it will be huge

It’s hard to remember that Gran Turismo 7 was once at the heart of a controversy. Its launch tarnished by microtransactions and the grind gone, the game continues to expand with updates. For many months, players have demanded updates longer supplied with more generous content, Polyphony Digital seems to have listened to them. The content of the next GT7 update has leak on the Japanese PS Store. There won’t be just five new free cars.

The content of the Gran Turismo 7 update 1.31

The next update of Gran Turismo 7 is revealed in advance. On March 30, 2023, budding pilots will be able to discover a whole host of new content and some features. Polyphony Digital apparently wanted to mark the occasion to celebrate the first anniversary of the game with a more than generous update than usual. Starting with five new cars, which had already been discovered by the most observant fans. It is now confirmed, patch 1.31 de GT7 will contain the following models:

Audi RS5 Turbo DTM ’19

Mazda 3 X Burgundy Selection ’19

Porsche 959 ’87

Porsche Carrera GTS (904) ’64

Toyota Alphard Executive Lounge ’18

To this will be added two new tracks. Off to Germany to compete in the circuits the Nürburgring available in two versions. The “Endurance”, which contains the same hairpin bend as the GP track and the “Spring” which is a shortened but no less demanding version. As usual with the updates Gran Turismo 7, a new Scape is also on hand to take pictures of his favorite vehicles. To celebrate spring, Polyphony Digital is betting on a decor with a cherry blossom tree.

New additions are also planned for the GT Café with new menus focusing on the Toyota family of cars and the Ford GT. New conversations with the designers of the vehicles and the usual characters will also be added so that you can drive while talking to them. There Gran Turismo 7 update 1.31 will also contain three new events, namely:

Nurburgring Japanese 4WD Challenge 600 World Touring Car 800

Kyoto Driving Park

Tokyo Expressway Japanese 4WD Challenge 600



VRR and Price Changes for Legendary Cars

In terms of changes and new features, update 1.31 of GT7 will mark above all thearrival of the VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and the ability to play at 120Hz on PS5. A feature that will therefore only be available to players with high-end TVs who will be able to enjoy an ever smoother experience. Adjustments will also be made to various elements of the game, including suspension physics to improve vehicle stability during acceleration or braking, tire models, aerodynamics, the anti-lag system or even the DualSense with, for example, changes to haptic feedback.

According to the leak of this update Gran Turismo 7 a whole plethora of other changes are also planned. However, we will have to wait for the patch notes to find out more. We know, however, that the next price revision of legendary cars will take him around June 2023.