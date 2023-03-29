Amazon Spring Deals: Wednesday’s Best Deals – Today’s Last Day!

Update: New Amazon Spring offers on Wednesday

Today (March 29th) the Amazon spring offers are already ending again. We have checked which deals are still valid and added new top offers. The deals are valid while stocks last – at most until midnight, when the discount campaign ends.

Lightning Deals (Limited Time Only)

Philips Hue smart LED lighting up to 35% cheaper

up to 35% cheaper Tablets from Lenovo & Huawei up to 39% cheaper

up to 39% cheaper iPhone 13 & iPhone 14 up to €378 cheaper

TVs from Samsung, Philips, Hisense & Co. up to 54% cheaper

up to 54% cheaper Vacuum cleaners, vacuum robots etc. from Roborock, Bosch & Co. up to 52% cheaper

up to 52% cheaper Gaming laptops & desktop PCs from MSI, Acer, HP & Co. up to 29% cheaper

up to 29% cheaper Lego Star Wars, Harry Potter, Minecraft & Co. up to 37% cheaper

up to 37% cheaper DVDs & Blu-rays up to 31% cheaper

up to 31% cheaper Wi-Fi & networking solutions from AVM, TP-Link, Netgear up to 57% cheaper

up to 57% cheaper Worx lawnmowers and mowers up to 39% cheaper

up to 39% cheaper Amazon devices (Echo Dot, Echo Show, Fire TV Stick, Kindle…) up to 40% cheaper

up to 40% cheaper Monitors from LG, Acer, HP, Samsung & Co. up to 50% cheaper

up to 50% cheaper WD SSDs, hard drives & memory cards up to 62% cheaper

up to 62% cheaper HP laptops up to 28% cheaper

up to 28% cheaper Video Games & Accessories (PS5, Xbox, Switch…) up to 52% cheaper

up to 52% cheaper Xbox Controllers & Consoles up to 27% cheaper

up to 27% cheaper Bosch Professional tools, batteries & Co. up to 51% cheaper

More steering wheels and flight sticks cheaper

Discount news on the Amazon spring offers

You are specifically looking for top offers for SSD, Bosch Professional, Lego & Co. Here we are currently linking further discount news about the Amazon spring offers – the campaign runs until March 29, 11:59 p.m. Or you can go straight to ours Deals overview page.

Original message

Why wait for Prime Day or Black Friday? Amazon has launched the Spring Sale. The first big discount campaign in 2023 at the online retailer offers you top price reductions on selected technology highlights. Computer, accessories, smartphone, games, consoles, devices for Alexa and much more. can be purchased at heavily discounted prices.

During the offer period, changing “Offers of the day” are available – while stocks last. Additionally go Lightning Deals online at regular intervals between 06:00 and 19:45 and are available for a maximum of six hours. Prime -Members enjoy time advantages with the offers. Hurry: The Amazon Spring Sale only lasts until Wednesday, March 29 at 11:59 p.m. Amazon Spring offers – all deals at a glance

















Until March 29, the Amazon spring offers are springing up.

Limited-time special offers for Amazon services

















Kindle e-book readers cheaper at Amazon.

Apart from the spring offers, Amazon offers savings opportunities for its own services:

Also worth reading: Best of Amazon: The most popular offers for TVs, RAM, hard drives, gaming monitors & Co.

From when to when do the Amazon spring offers run?

As is usual with mega discount campaigns such as Prime Day or Black Friday, the Amazon spring offers are also running only for a short time. They start on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 6 p.m. and end on Wednesday, March 29 at 11:59 p.m.

Also worth reading: Resident Evil 4, Hogwarts Legacy & Co. “free” with a 3-for-2 campaign (PS5, PC, Xbox) at Media Markt

What products are discounted in the Amazon Spring Sale?

In the spring sales, Amazon is offering selected items with discounts of up to 40%. The online retailer announced this in a press release. The discount campaign covers many product categories such as PC, console, SSD, gaming accessories, games, household appliances or hardware store. Our tip: Follow our brand new Deals Reporting! PC Games keeps you informed – also before and after the spring sales – about the best deals that are really worth your money.

Also worth reading: Mega offer: Freenet lures with a 38 GB flat rate for 12.99 euros

Do I have to be a Prime member to take advantage of Amazon Spring Sale discounts?

No, the Spring Sale discount deals are for all Amazon customers. However, Prime members have the opportunity to access the discount offers 30 minutes earlier. Of course, as a Prime member you can enjoy other advantages at Amazon, such as faster, free delivery. And you have access to content from Prime Video and Amazon Music. If you don’t know Amazon’s service yet, you can Try Amazon Prime free for 30 days .

Also worth reading: 57% discount for LG OLED TV (2022) – Top TVs for under €700 (Advertising)

Will the PS5 console also be cheaper in the spring sales?

















Media Markt offers the PS5 in a savings bundle with the brand new Resident Evil 4 Remake. Is Amazon countering the spring offers?

The chances of PS5 discount deals are better than ever as the availability of the coveted Sony console has never been better. While Media Markt is already offering PS5 savings offers with a great price advantage, Amazon is holding on back here. It is quite possible that the online giant will counter the mega discount campaign that started on March 27th.

Also worth reading: Sensation! iPhone 14 Plus with €340 discount at Amazon – also iPhone 14 Pro much cheaper than at Apple

How are Media Markt & Co. countering the Amazon spring offers?

Sure, not only at Amazon there are discounts. Anyone looking for a gaming laptop, desktop computer or PC components (RAM, CPU, graphics card, etc.) should check out the Black Weeks at Notebooksbilliger.de look at. They are definitely worth a visit too Easter offers at Media Markt. Here you can find cheaper TVs, PC peripherals (mouse, keyboard, headset) and game consoles such as Playstation 5 and Nintendo Switch. And with the 3-for-2 promotion as part of the Easter offers, you even get a game for PS5, Xbox or PC “for free” – Buy 3 games, only pay for two!

Prime Day, Black Friday: When will the next mega discount campaigns run at Amazon?

Big discount campaigns at Amazon are rare. In addition to the spring offers, there is the well-known Prime Day – exclusively for Prime members. In 2022 there was an edition in July and October. Of course, even more famous is Black Friday, which falls on November 24, 2023 this year. Last year, this mega discount campaign was not limited to just one Friday, but ran for a week. Cyber ​​Monday on November 27th provides the crowning glory – then, ideally, you’ll have all your Christmas presents together. Important: Apart from discount campaigns, there are selected special offers on Amazon every day. Follow our latest deals coverage!

