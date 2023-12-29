Grealish’s mansion is attacked with his family inside: the thieves take a million-dollar loot

The world of football is being frightened by a wave of robberies and assaults that its stars suffer day after day, especially in the United Kingdom, where they do not stop, Jack Grealish being the latest victim along with his fiancee, Sasha Attwood, and much of her family.

As published exclusively The Sun, Up to ten relatives of the Manchester City footballer were in the house, such as his parents, his grandmother, his two sisters and his brother.who were gathered to watch the match between the citizen team and Everton on Wednesday night.

As long as they see it, at some point in the night They heard the dogs barking frantically, and also other noises coming from the upper floor of the mansion.. An assault that the thieves were able to carry out despite the security measures and the fencing around the perimeter of Grealish’s luxurious home, valued at more than 6.4 million euros.

The police feared that a hostage situation was taking place and arrived at the house very quickly.. In addition, a helicopter searched the property in search of any clues about the thieves; and neighbors were also asked to close their doors and stay inside.

A botn valued in a million euros per month

An assault in which They managed to steal a loot full of jewelry and luxury watches, valued at just over a million euros.

The family is really shocked. The gang took a lot of watches and jewelry. They carried out their assault when Manchester City was playing live on television and his entire family had gathered downstairs to cheer him on.. No one was hurt, but panic spread.. Everyone was terrified because they were very vulnerable. It’s a huge property, so it’s understandable that no one heard anything at first. It was also the first time that the family visited it, so they did not know the property, a source close to the aforementioned British tabloid began by explaining.

And it was the dogs’ barking that especially caught the family’s attention: When the dogs went crazy and could hear people wandering around, They pressed the security alarm. An emergency unit responded immediately, with several police cars and a helicopter. At first, they feared they would face a hostage situation or worse.

An assault that occurs just a few days after Grealish and his family moved to this new home, which has helipad, boating and fishing lake, a winery, a tennis court, a golf course, and football and cricket fields.

For the moment, the police are still looking for evidence that will lead them to the thieves, who managed to escape, and who have not yet been identified.