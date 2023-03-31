Great presentation: this is the new Belgrano shirt in tribute to Rodrigo

Belgrano, the club Rodrigo was a fan of, launches his new shirt in his tribute. El Pirata Cordobés published on his networks images of the new clothing with Pablo Vegetti and Sabrina Montero, scorers of the men’s and women’s First Division teams.

“For this 2023 season, the complete outfit (shirt, pants, and socks) will be the same color. #CelesteCelesteCeleste, like El Potro, a giant belgranizer who spread pirate love in the country and the world,” was the message on the networks from Belgrano.

The shirt features “graphics based on Rodrigo. On the panels, the figure of a foal, surrounded by stars and constellations, which give the shirt a magical and celestial touch,” they explained. And they finished off “We never forget you”, accompanied by emojis of a pirate, the shield, a light blue heart and of course, a colt.

Since Monday, Belgrano announced that the club’s new shirt will be in the official one.