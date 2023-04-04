Greetings from Iron Man: The first trailer for DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ is here







DC and Warner Bros. are bringing another superhero to the cinema this summer: In Blue Bettle, Xolo Maridueña will slip into the role of the title hero, who is given extraordinary powers by an ancient relic. Now there’s the first trailer, but it feels more like a Marvel than a DC movie.

DC’s first Latino superhero

With Blue Beetle, the superhero of the same name can be seen for the first time in a film or series (animated series excluded), even if he can already look back on a fairly long comic history. Since the late 1930s, three people have been allowed to slip into the Beetle costume, with director Angel Manuel Soto now taking up the third Blue Beetle. This bears the real name Jaime Reyes (played by Xolo Maridueña, known among other things from Cobra Kai), who one day unexpectedly comes into contact with the “scarab”. This is an ancient alien relic based on powerful biotechnology that naturally chooses Reyes as its new host. This turns him into the Blue Beetle, a superhero with unimagined powers and abilities.

DC movie borrowed from Marvel

As the trailer shows, he can fly with his talking armor, easily chop up a bus, or manifest anything Reyes imagines. Visually, all of this is certainly only coincidentally reminiscent of well-known Marvel heroes such as Iron Man, Spider-Man (in the Iron-Spider suit), Ant-Man or Venom.

In the preview, we also get a glimpse of villain Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), who wants to get her hands on the Scarab. Other roles include Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo and George Lopez. Blue Beetle will start in German cinemas on August 17, 2023.