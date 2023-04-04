ID@Xbox: Indie Developer Support Program Breaks Records in 2022

Launched in 2014 by the Redmond company, the (email protected) (Microsoft’s independent video game development program) continues to grow tirelessly over time. The year 2022 will undoubtedly have been one of the most important for the company, which intends to support developers for a long time to come.

Impressive numbers

If there is one information to remember in the last video of Charley broadcast on the Xbox On channel, it is that the program is doing like a charm. Charley, who recently spoke with Sarah Bond (vice president of Xbox), was able to discuss with her various topics concerning the Redmond firm and it goes without saying that the figures of the(email protected) have something to turn heads.

It was with some pride that Bond announced that the program now has 5,000 creators, 700 of whom have joined in the last 12 months. It is also important to note that 600 of them have already added at least one game to Xbox Game Pass.

This is quite simply the biggest growth recorded in 10 years. To this is also added the sum of 4 billion dollars paid by Microsoft to the various developers.

Sarah Bond is convinced that Xbox’s commitment to independent games must be seen as “imperative”:

You know, 70% of people under 25 would rather play a game than any other form of media. What do we want them to play? I want them to have the possibility of experiencing things that they would never have been able to experience otherwise. Indie games are a big investment for us because we see so much innovation there, it’s also where we see the most opportunities for new voices, perspectives and talent to emerge.

A new program on the way

Although the (email protected) is already very popular, Xbox intends to continue to offer new perspectives to developers. In this dynamic, Sarah Bond also announced that a new program would soon be launched by the firm. The latter will allow different studios to prototype their games and get real-time feedback as the design of a title progresses.

Unfortunately, no specific date has been provided by the interested party, but there is no doubt that it will be a more than welcome addition for all players in the industry.