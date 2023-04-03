Group 5 LIVE third date in San Marcos: the last presentation of the cumbiamberos begins

Mauricio Mesones He arrived on the stage of the San Marco stadium, as in the previous presentations.
The cumbia singer continues to dazzle the public Team 5 with his themes, he now interprets ‘Por qué te fuiste’.
maricarmen marin
Maricarmen Marín went on stage to perform her song ‘I fell in love with you’.
Start the show of Group 5
As in their first two presentations, Grupo 5 began their show with the theme ‘Verminal’.
DJ Danger on stage
The popular musician is already on stage, cheering on the attendees before he starts with his Grupo 5 presentation.
San Marcos begins to fill up
The fans of Team 5 They are starting to enter the stadium Saint Mark to enjoy the third and last date of the concert of this cumbia group in the city of Lima.
If on the first date, Raul Romero danced as he wanted in front of Christian YaipenThis time it went much further. In the video that went viral on tiktokthe TV host can be seen flaunting his dance steps, in his signature style.
One of the most representative orchestras of Peruvian cumbia, Team 5, began this Friday, March 31, the first of their three shows that they have prepared to celebrate the 50 years of experience in the St. Mark’s Stadium. The next date was Saturday 1 and the third and last will be held this Sunday April 2.
Setlist for the second date
“The Rhythm of My Heart”
“La Negrita Parranda”
“I fell in love with you, so what”
“Let’s bet I’m getting married”
“Monsefuana Party”
“To Cry Elsewhere”
“You Didn’t Teach Me to Forget You”
“The Missing You Do Me”
Christian Yaipen, leader of the Team 5 He published an emotional message on his social networks expressing all the emotion he experienced on the first date of the three concerts they have prepared to celebrate the 50-year career of the cumbia orchestra in the San Marco Stadium.