Steve Aoki blows up a fan’s cake in Monterrey

This weekend, the Tecate Pa´l Norte 2023where the famous DJ, Steve Aokiand although his presentation was the most anticipated and fun, many Internet users have described the famous as “stupid”, after bursting a cake in the face of a Mexican fan.

It was March 31, when the sociologist turned on the Fundidora Park in Monterreywith his presentation, because he made all the attendees dance with his best hits such as: ‘Heads will roll’, “Nataaoki” and “A light that never comer”.

And as is tradition, the famous DJ ended his concert by throwing a powerful cake at his followers, but they did not count on it being a strong blow to a Mexican fan, who was in the first row of the venue.

Steve Aoki throws cake at fan

As we told you in The Truth NewsAoki has the tradition of throwing cakes in each of his presentations, for which his followers already admire his aim, since he almost always hits one of his fans, as happened in Mexico.

It was at the end of his show, when the American artist took the opportunity to express his affection for the Mexicans and took the opportunity to take a special photograph with all the attendees, who It’s already viral on Instagram.

But minutes later, he ended up throw him a huge cake, to a fan in the face, due to the force of the impact, the girl ended up on the ground, and although she seemed not to respond, minutes later she took to the air and continued with the party.

Why is Steve Aoki throwing cakes?

This unusual tradition arose when Aoki promoted his single “Autoerotique”, since in his video he explodes dozens of cakes and has now become a a gesture of affection of the DJ for all his fans, which is why many reach the front rows of the concert and receive a bit of meringue on their faces.

