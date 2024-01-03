President of Ecuador announces popular consultation to combat crime

QUITO.- The president of Ecuador , Daniel Noboa announced this Wednesday the fundamental pillars of a popular consultation aimed at strengthening measures against organized crime and expanding the role of the armed forces in a country affected by drug trafficking.

“Our responsibility is to fulfill the campaign promise of calling for a popular consultation and building the new Ecuador, a nation where violence is combated, impunity is eradicated and job creation is encouraged,” declared Noboa, who assumed the presidency. in November last year.

The eleven questions of the popular consultation were sent to the Constitutional Court for approval.

Much of the consultation focuses on the fight against organized crime and criminal gangs, who compete fiercely for control of drug trafficking routes.

Between 2018 and 2022, homicide rates quadrupled in the country. The year 2023 stood out as the most violent, with approximately 7,500 murders and a rate of more than 40 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

“We are tired of there being greater protection for criminals (…) therefore, this consultation demands the support of the justice system to impose more severe penalties on those convicted of organized crime, guaranteeing their compliance,” Noboa added.

Topics for popular consultation

The president, whose term extends until 2025, proposes that the armed forces become actively involved in the fight against organized crime and carry out permanent controls for weapons and explosives on the roads.

In addition, it proposes increasing penalties for crimes such as terrorism, drug trafficking, organized crime, murder, kidnapping, among others, and eliminating prison benefits for those convicted of these crimes.

He also advocates allocating confiscated weapons to the exclusive use of the police and proposes that uniformed officers not be arrested while they are being tried for actions carried out in the exercise of their duties.

Regarding the justice system, Noboa intends to carry out an evaluation of the servants of the judicial function.

Finally, the president proposes to reform the procedures for inadmissibility, deportation and expulsion of foreigners, and advocate for the reintroduction of casinos as a measure to generate employment, although this last initiative is the subject of criticism due to possible risks associated with money laundering.

Source: With information from AFP