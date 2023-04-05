After pensions, a minimum law on the sharing of value?

For a few days, they have only had this word in their mouths. Emmanuel Macron, Elisabeth Borne, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, the Renaissance deputies. In short, from the Elysée to the Medef via the National Assembly, everyone is going about their promise to move towards a better “value sharing” within companies to convince opponents of pension reform to move on.

This Wednesday, April 5, at 10 a.m., the Prime Minister must receive the trade union organizations at Matignon. And she will not have much else to hold out to them in the absence of any possible concession on the postponement of the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 years old. “Value sharing is a consensual subject on which we can hope to find a majority in the Assembly without too much difficulty with the (elected) LR (The Republicans) and PS (Socialist Party) reasonable”hopes MP Louis Margueritte.

This former deputy director of Bruno Le Maire’s cabinet in Bercy, elected Renaissance of the 5e constituency of Saône-et-Loire since June 2022, is the co-rapporteur, with ecologist Eva Sas, of an information mission on “fiscal and social tools for sharing value in the company” which is due to present its findings on April 12. Without waiting, the government asked him a fortnight ago to speed up preparations for a future law.

With a small group of deputies from the presidential camp (Renaissance, MoDem, Horizons), Louis Margueritte heard the