Hackers use fake ChatGPT Chrome extensions to steal your data

The furor over the use of ChatGPT It has spread among a vast number of users and web surfers. What has been used by hackers and digital thieves to steal information in Chrome.

Those of us who have had the opportunity to test this Artificial Intelligence know that the method to access it itself is a bit complicated.

In fact, the most agile way to test the AI, indirectly, is through the search engine Bing and signing in with any Outlook account to access Copilot features. But there are no other alternatives at the moment.

Unfortunately, some abusive subjects have taken advantage of the ignorance and innocence of some users by developing fake extensions for Chrome.

These add-ons promise to fully integrate the features of ChatGPT into our browsing experience through the browser, with no major complication than installing that complementary piece of software.

But the only thing that actually happens is that the data is stolen from the victims who end up installing a malicious program in a manipulated way that endangers the privacy of their information and data.

ChatGPT has not reached Chrome and that extension would steal your information

The security firm Guardio Labs just reported details about finding a piece of malware inside an extension in the Chrome Web Store catalog, under the name “ChatGPT for Google”.

Such a piece of malware would steal Facebook login cookies allowing hackers and hackers to infiltrate their victims’ accounts and block users to hijack their profiles or make negative use of their profiles.

Image: File | We share the essential list of PC keyboard shortcuts when browsing with Google Chrome.

This fake extension would take advantage of the Chrome Extension API to track active Facebook cookies and send the stolen data to the attacker’s server.

From there, the hackers would simply have to log in to the social network to change the account access credentials and convert the profiles to those of a fake person.

The security firm has even fully documented a case where exactly that happened with someone stealing an account to change their identity to someone named “Lily Collins,” like the actress.

Once the account was stolen, it was used to spread advertising, steal profiles from contact networks or publish extremist content.

The main point of infection with this extension would be through banner ads among users who have searched for content about ChatGPT.