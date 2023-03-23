Nuremberg: whiskey fair “The Village” starts – all information about the program, tickets and opening times

Nuremberg : whiskey fair “ TheVillage ” starts – Info to program , tickets and opening hours

: “ ” starts – to , and “More than one drink “: organizer offers versatile supporting program – Master classes , Live music and more

“: offers – , and more “2800 Whisk(e)ys from all over the world” – this particularities expect visitor this year

At the coming weekend (March 25 and 26, 2023) takes place in the Nuremberg Fair again the whiskey fair “TheVillage” instead. Already on Friday (March 24, 2023) the fair traditionally starts with a exclusive pre-opening. “Next to importers and whisk(e)y producerscome Lover, connoisseur, Curious as well as Ambassadors to Nuremberg to her Whisk(e)y passion with like-minded people to share and around rarities to discover”, announces the organizer now. Also for rum fans be at the parallel event this year R(h)um Fair “Pueblo del Ron” something offered again.

Nuremberg whiskey fair “The Village” starts on Friday – with a special focus

The popular Nuremberg Whiskey Fair you’re already celebrating this year 10th anniversary. According to the organizers, it is now even considered “Europe’s largest whisk(e)y fair“. Numerous exhibitors will present again at the weekend “2800 different Whisk(e)ys out of 22 countries“. So visitors expect “a Abundance of aromas and taste nuances“, as the organizer now announces. The differences between whiskey and whiskey are not only in the spelling. This year the main emphasis doing on products from Asia. Various exhibitors are even dedicating themselves to one of their own special area explicitly the diversity of Asian spirits From the Kavalan distillery there is “The Village Asian-Edition 2023” especially for this occasion, an almost nine-year-old specialty from the port wine barrel.





Next to one large selection visitors could also refer to “a relaxed atmosphere, special rarities as well as various corresponding offers and technical information around Whisk(e)y”. For example, there will be different “Master classes” admit in which experts admit exclusive bottlings inform.

In addition, “that cozy ambience from ‘The Village’ by Live music and lifestyle itemsHow craftsmanship, Fashion and kilts“worn”. That too culinary offer be matched to the ambience of the fair. Besides the typical “Haggis according to the original Scottish recipe“, expect visitors to ‘The Village’ this year large culinary offer How Whiskey bratwurst, Scones and vegan bowls. In addition, it will be this year for the first time also a “BBQ Village“Give. In this context, therefore, for the first time grilled outside become. visitors await there”high quality meat at the start of the BBQ season,” says the organizer.

“250 high-quality varieties” – Rum fair “Pueblo del ron” takes place in parallel

Also this year parallel to the whiskey fair again Rum Fair “Pueblo del Ron” instead. “By the 25 exhibitors stands the R(h)um in the foreground, whether pure or in combination, as a long drink or cocktail. are on offer 250 high-quality R(h)um varieties and special taste nuances“, says the organizer.

It starts already on Friday (March 24, 2023) like every year with the exclusive pre-opening“in which connoisseur and Lover already in advance some rarities can get hold of”. A day ticket for Saturday or Sunday costs in the online ticket shop 20 Euros“Whisk(e)y glass with iconic glass holder” included. The Access to the fair is first from 18 years permitted. Further information and tickets you can find under www.whiskey-messe.de.

Those are them opening hours: