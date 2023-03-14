Hitman takes a break: IO Interactive leaves the next main game for now

In the foreseeable future, IO Interactive is not planning any major new titles based on Hitman. Developer IO Interactive’s main focus is currently more on the upcoming James Bond project.

Hitman takes a long break

In January, Hitman 3, the final main installment in 2021, was renamed Hitman World of Assassination and included content from the first and second installments of the Hitman series. In addition, the game offered the Freelancer game mode as well as a single player mode with roguelike elements, strategic options and a customizable safehouse that serves as a base for operations.

It’s supposed to continue in a similar way with Hitman: experimental. Compared to our English colleagues from Eurogamer said CCO Christian Elverdam of IO Interactive: “We have such a wonderful platform to continue experimenting with what the formula can do and what people expect from it.”

More on Hitman 3:

Hitman 3: Roguelite-style Freelancer mode is postponed

Hitman 3: Elusive Target Arcade, VR and more await you in Year Two

Here’s how you can play Hitman 2 on PS5 in 4K at 60fps with DualSense support

“Right now a big, new hitman game is a bit in limbo as we are developing another agent fantasy game that is also taking up a lot of our time. But of course we will be returning to the beloved Agent 47. He is always still very much at the heart of this company.”

This other agent game is an upcoming officially licensed James Bond title. Currently, the title is only known under the code name Project 007.