Halo Infinite: a leaked trailer confirms the return of an iconic mode

Last week, Halo Infinite welcomed its third season, the opportunity to discover many elements, including maps and a new game mode. However, it seems that 343 Industries has kept some maps in reserve to entice Halo fans.

The Infection is back soon!

It’s absolutely no secret for those who closely follow all the leaks concerning Halo Infinite, but a video confirms once and for all the arrival of a cult mode of the license.

Indeed, if the Infection mode has surfaced many times, especially via datamining, it is now a trailer featuring the famous Spartan Dinh which unofficially confirms the hold that Iratus can take on the Spartans.

If you want to know more about the story of this Lone Wolf, then you can check out the various videos available in Halo Infinite. It is clear that 343 Industries tends more and more to script multiplayer. The first elements of a takeover by Iratus have already been observed in this season 3.

We can indeed see on some maps decorations invaded by shades of red colors, or the group chat which broadcasts fairly innocuous messages (“Death for them and triumph for us”).

At the same time, gameplay videos have surfaced, but most have been deleted. Suffice to say, doubt is no longer allowed. The Infection should sign its return very soon.