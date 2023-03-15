TikTok publishes STEM feed: short videos on tech and science

TikTok announces a feed where users can watch videos about math, computer science, science and technology topics. The short video service wrote this in a blog entry. In the app, the button that opens the new view should be placed next to the “Following” and “For You” feeds. After tapping the button, users scroll through short videos intended to cover scientific or technical topics in full-screen mode. The videos displayed here must pass two moderation levels before publication, for which Tiktok uses external service providers.

The feed will be released in the US market in the next few weeks. When asked if the view will also be available in Germany, a spokeswoman for TikTok explained: “At the moment we are concentrating on making the STEM/MINT feed available to users in the USA and are curious to see how the TikTok community embraces this new source of valuable content.”



Bild 1 von 2

welcome page

(Image: TikTok)

According to TikTok’s blog post Tech and science videos are very popular on TikTok: hashtags linked to STEM topics have a reach of 110 billion views so far. The update is an extension for feeds, who filter TikTok by a specific topic. Social networks try to reach more specific target groups by means of views that show special and exclusive content.

ByteDance, the operator of TikTok, has long been criticized for using moderation to pursue political goals – and censoring content. TikTok is also said to have ignored the industry standards for moderator protection. Because the app does too little to protect minors, the European Union recently accused the company.



(weave)

