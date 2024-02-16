Harry believes that Charles III’s illness could bring his family closer together

WASHINGTON.- The prince Harry He stated today -February 16- that the illness of his father, King Charles III, diagnosed with cancer, could help unite the British royal family again.

The Duke of Sussex, youngest son of King Charles III, said in an interview with the program Good Morning America of the ABC network who immediately got on a plane to London as soon as he learned of the diagnosis, through his own father.

“I love my family,” said Harry, in his first public statements about the state of health of the 75-year-old king.

Harry is in Canada with his wife, actress Meghan Markle, for year-long training ahead of the Invictus Games, an event he organizes for wounded military veterans.

Asked whether Charles III’s illness could help reconcile the family, Harry replied: “Yes, I’m sure so.”

The 39-year-old prince did not want to give details about his father’s health. “That’s between me and me,” he stated.

Amid acrimony with the royal family, Harry resigned from his official duties in 2020 and moved to California, where he lives with his wife and two young children. From there, both harshly criticized the British monarchy in interviews and in a documentary series on Netflix.

Harry y Meghan A woman poses while watching an episode of the documentary series Netflix recently launched Harry y Meghan about the prince Harry of Great Britain, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan of Great Britain, Duchess of Sussex, in London on December 8, 2022. AFP/Daniel Leal

“I have other trips planned that will take me to the United Kingdom, so I will see my family as much as I can,” he said in the interview with ABC this Friday.

He also stated that he has considered applying to obtain US citizenship, although this is not in his priorities at this time.

Charles III’s diagnosis came 17 months into his reign, which began after the death of his 96-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022.

FUENTE: AFP