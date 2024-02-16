Singer Lali Espsito is the subject of criticism from President Milei

BUENOS AIRES.- The singer Argentine Lali Espsito has become the target of the darts of President Javier Milei, who describes her as a parasite who benefits from the State and accuses her of campaigning in favor of the political opposition.

Milei, a far-right with a neoliberal profile who attributes Argentina’s problems to excessive public spending, redoubled his criticism on Thursday against the artist, whose real name is Mariana Espsito, one of the most popular in the country and with fans spread throughout Latin America and Spain. The interpreter of songs like Nightlight y Wanting without wantinghas added the support of different artists and politicians in the last few hours.

Milei questioned Espsito and the artistic field in general after the singer attacked the ruling party at the Cosqun Festival held days ago in the province of Córdoba. The interpreter modified the theme Which are?and when referring to the vilification that he receives for different reasons, instead of saying “that I smoke, that I live, that I say, that I drink, he changed the last words to why I live off the State.

This song is for the liars, the agile (gullible), the bad people, the anti-patriarch, stated the singer in reference to an official bill that contemplated cuts to the financing of different national institutes dedicated to cinema, theater and music. The initiative, part of Milei’s plan to reduce the fiscal deficit to zero, has foundered in Congress.

Questions from the singer towards politics

The artist, winner of Argentina’s Carlos Gardel Awards, Latin Billboard and MTV awards, began to be the target of questions after saying in August that Milei’s victory in the primaries was dangerous and sad.

Milei maintained that the singer and also actress should bank (endure) his criticism because he questioned it publicly when he won those elections in which the candidates for the presidency of Argentina were defined, a position that the Leader of La Libertad Avanza assumed on December 10.

“Did I start? Did she start… Let me answer you… If you are a parasite who lived sucking at the breast of the State you are in trouble and if on top of that your opinions are in line with a political space that paid for your presentations, “You are a propaganda mechanism,” Milei told La Red radio.

Milei also criticized that the Córdoba provincial government – of opposition Peronism – benefited the Cosquín Festival with million-dollar subsidies and maintained that all those who were there, like Lali Depsito, received money from the State, without providing more information on the matter.

The president also defended the nickname with which his supporters refer to the singer on social networks, whom he accuses of receiving state subsidies to the detriment of the poor. “It hurts her to be called ‘Lali Depsito’; well, I’m sorry, it’s Lali Depsito because she lives off the children’s hunger.”

In the last few hours, Milei posted on her X account – formerly Twitter – images of the artist made with artificial intelligence that show her running while holding a bag of money and being chased by malnourished children. The president also stated that she does not sing and does playback the pantomime of singing with cue.

Vice President Victoria Villarruel has also joined the criticism against Lali and stated that the artist’s opinion of the president is not disinterested.

Lali, you filled your wallet with the State. I can understand and your opinion as a citizen is respectable, but from the moment you receive public money for the recitals you give, you logically have an interest in continuing to hold your wallet, she told the media.

The president’s expressions have generated rejection from different sectors, including politicians such as allied deputy Carolina Piparo, from the Buenos Aires Libre bloc, who said that personalizing and attacking an artist from the power of the State is asymmetrical. “It’s not there.

Likewise, Lali Espsito responded to the president on Twitter.

“Mr., President @JMilei: my name is Mariana Esposito, I was born in Parque Patricios, in the south of the city of Buenos Aires. I am 32 years old and I have been working for 22. I started working at the age of 10 in television. In those years “I had the joy of participating in series and shows with enormous success. Those experiences allowed me to learn, grow in the industry, become professional and earn money to help my family,” said the singer.

