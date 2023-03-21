Hartz and sincerely: power cut is imminent – Elvis knows the culprit

“What shit! Does this have to happen now of all times?” – The basement in Elvis’ yellow terraced house is about to fill up. But that’s not the only problem that the extended family has in the new episode “Hartz and warm” have to cope with.

With a letter from the authorities, further trouble comes to the family man. “Now they want us Cancel electricity and gas. Because we didn’t pay for this, that and that,” he scolds before answering the phone. What he finds out is sobering. The deductions for June and July were not transferred, almost 800 euros. The debts must be settled immediately, because the technician to turn it off would come in the next few days.It’s all the fault of the office, according to Elvis.”It’s not the first time that things don’t keep up and we have to keep chasing.” Before that, far more drastic words are said.

The criticism of the authorities is not well received by the fans, as comments on the episode teaser on social media show. “Of course, the office is to blame, as always, everything and everyone is to blame, just not yourself!” Another user corrects: “The office does not pay electricity. Everyone has to pay the electricity themselves from the standard rate. The office has nothing to do with electricity!” Obviously, Kathrin made an individual agreement with the job center.

On the other hand, there is praise for Pascal from the followers of the Instagram channel.