He evaded control on Route 12 and was later arrested with more than a ton of marijuana | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Thursday March 23, 2023 | 6:51 p.m.

At dawn today in Puerto Piray, members of the National Gendarmerie (GN) kidnapped a van loaded with bundles of marijuana and that minutes before had escaped from a control of the aforementioned force, at the access to Monte Carlo.

According to what was reconstructed by official sources of the Force, personnel from the “Montecarlo” Section, dependent on Squadron 10 “Eldorado” were carrying out a road prevention operation on national route No. 12 when they made light signals to a Volkswagen Amarok van that He was approaching the checkpoint.

Upon noticing the presence of force on the corridor, the driver made a U-turn and fled in the direction of the town of Puerto Piray.

Staff #GNA deployed on the #RN12 in #Missions they made light signals to a ðŸ›» that was approaching the control. The driver seeing the #gendarmes He fled. Through controlled monitoring, he was intercepted minutes later.

âœ… He was carrying 1,011 kg of marijuana. pic.twitter.com/lloSCrJria — National Gendarmerie (@gendarmeria) March 23, 2023

With the support of members of the Core Section of the same Squadron; the Units of Judicial Procedures and Complex Crimes Eldorado, of Information Gathering “IGUAZÚ”; and squadrons 11 “San Ignacio”, 12 “Bernardo de Irigoyen”, and 49 “San Vicente”, officials carried out a controlled follow-up to the Los Lapachos neighborhood, where they intercepted the vehicle, stopped it and verified the presence of 1,374 packages with a brownish substance.

Criminalistics and Forensic Studies personnel carried out the Narcotest field tests on the packages, which yielded positive results for cannabis sativa with a total weight of 1,011 kilos 170 grams.

The Court and the Federal Prosecutor of Eldorado intervened, which directed the arrest of the citizen, the confiscation of the drug and the kidnapping of the vehicle in violation of Law 23,737 on “Narcotics”, the spokespersons added.