Gelsenkirchen: Police officers stop rioters with Tasers

A rioter attacked police officers on the open road in Gelsenkirchen late Thursday evening. They stopped him with a taser.

A 41-year-old man attacked police officers in Gelsenkirchen late Thursday evening. The man is said to have kicked the trash can out of the anchorage.

Passers-by alerted the police at 9:21 p.m., it said when asked at the police control center in Gelsenkirchen. According to witnesses, the rioters are said to have raged on Grillostrasse. According to passers-by, he also held a knife in his hand.

Rioter rushed to hospital after taser attack

However, he did not attack the police officers with a knife, but with a belt, the control center said. An electric shock gun, a so-called taser, was then used to stop him. Police forces in Gelsenkirchen have been equipped with it since 2021. The rioter then fell to the ground and was able to be tied up by the police and arrested for the time being, the police said.

The rioter was taken to a hospital where he will remain overnight, police said. The reason for this was not an injury, but the mental state of the 41-year-old, said an official at the control center.

Why the man rioted and in what condition he did so was still unclear on Thursday evening. The police officers were unharmed in the operation. The investigation is ongoing.

