“Chuchi” Molina: “We demand answers, the time for excuses is over”

The Councilor for Together for Change participated in the Security Council meeting in the city of Santa Fe, where she asked that there be at least four meetings a year to be able to monitor the policies that are carried out.

Molina delivered the projects that he presented throughout the last year on the subject and asked for greater prevention and concrete actions from the Municipality and Province.

“We hope that this meeting of the Security Council is not something circumstantial, but that it is held throughout the year to be able to monitor and evaluate the policies that are carried out,” remarked “Chuchi” Molina at the end of the meeting that was held. held at the Museum of the National Constitution

In addition, he questioned that last year it met only once: “366 days have passed since the last time the Security Council met; in between, provincial ministers changed and the situation in the city is more critical day by day. We brought our projects and our questions. For example, who and where defined that the city will not receive more federal troops? ”, He raised.

The Councilor for Together for Change remarked that “the first thing we are proposing is that current ordinances be complied with, which establish that this meeting be held 4 times a year. It is what will allow us to plan, to know what is happening. We also raised the things that are worrying our neighbors, on issues related to car attendants, outbursts and crimes against property, the non-arrival of more federal forces.

He also pointed out that “we asked the minister and the mayor how they are acting, how many motives and how many troops there are from the provincial police and the GSI”.

“Chuchi” Molina emphasized that “we don’t need more excuses, but answers and prevention. For our part, we gave the mayor a folder with the projects that we have presented in the last year”, he pointed out, and recalled as examples that “in the middle of last year we proposed that there be prevention along the Vélez Sarsfield cycle path, because the Neighbors alerted us that there was a lot of outbursts, a lot of theft, and last week we saw what happened to a cyclist who ended up beaten in that place.

And he summarized: “we propose actions to avoid intrusions, so that buildings are not usurped as in the case of San Jerónimo and Corrientes, in the South neighborhood; We propose a strong preventive action to avoid intrusions in the Federal Park area, in 7 Jefes, and in different parts of the city; we ask for a greater presence of the State to avoid that the neighbors suffer extortion by the carers; we propose alert buttons in bus booths; we promote the use of security cameras together with community alarms; We propose improvements and extensions to the monitoring system, and we propose a greater presence of the GSI in different parts of the city, to name just a few proposals”, he concluded.

