He reports threats and finds his dog dead when he returns home

Juarez City.- After filing a complaint for threats at the State Attorney General’s Office, a man in Ciudad Juárez returned home and found his dog allegedly dead from two shots.

The facts were reported tonight to 911, around 9:38 p.m.

Municipal police arrived at Tomás Urbina and Privada Pascual Orozco streets, in the División del Norte neighborhood, and found a dead dog in the front yard.

The owner of the house told the municipal authorities that he was returning from going to the State Attorney General’s Office to file a complaint for threats and upon returning he realized that his dog was dead and had gunshot wounds.

Police officers located two shell casings at the scene.