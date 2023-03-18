“He was handsome”: Zabou Breitman looks back on his crush for Renaud and their meeting when he was 13 (VIDEO)

Guest on the set of Telematin for the promotion of his new play, Zabou Breitman returned to his meeting with the singer Renaud, who was then only 13 years old and for whom she had a crush.
As part of the new edition of the Paroles Citoyennes festival, Zabou Breitman will be on stage at the Antoine theater on Sunday March 26 for the play I wouldn’t have come here if… with Sylvie Testud. “What made me, defeated me, scarred me, upset me and sculpted me? What chance, encounter, accident, character trait, reading, have steered my life? What joy has given me wings? Or maybe what drama? Unless he devastated me, and I had to fight and dive and bounce. Am I chasing a dream? Have angels watched over me? And my parents? What burden or what chance? And my environment? How is a life built?“, can we read from the synopsis of this show directed by Anne Bouvier. A week before his appearance on stage, Zabou Breitman was the guest of Damien Thévenot on the set of Telematin this Saturday, March 18.
His lifelong crush
Zabou Breitman returned to her meeting with singer Renaud when the latter was only 13 years old. “We were at the Sorbonne, my parents were ultra-politicized. I joined this Committee (Gavroche Révolutionnaire) because Renaud was there. And he was handsome“, revealed the director who had a real crush on the singer. But when asked if they remained close over the years, the actress simply replied that they still saw each other “at the time of Winner Mistral”. “I could still see it since the clip was made by Gérard Mordillat, who was a director with whom I worked“, added the one who found Renaud”amazing” et “bright“.
Zabou Breitman was “completely crazy” by Renaud
This is not the first time that the actress confides in her crush on Renaud. A few days before the broadcast of the 30th edition of Molières, in 2018, Zabou Breitman was on the show Tea or coffee. This was an opportunity for the director to talk about her fascination for the French artist. “I was so in awe“, confided the one whose attachment to the singer was”Very peculiar“. “He was on the revolutionary Gavroche Committee in May 68. I was 7 years old and he was 13. she had remembered, thinking “fascinated” et “completely crazy” of him.
