Head-to-head race in referendum in Berlin

In the Berlin referendum on more ambitious climate goals, according to the first interim results, it looks like a head-to-head race between supporters and opponents. After counting around two-thirds of the polling stations and postal polling stations, there are around 219,000 yes votes and around 204,000 no votes.

The “Climate Reset” alliance wants Berlin to commit to becoming climate neutral by 2030 and not by 2045 as previously planned. The country’s energy transition law is to be changed for this purpose. In order to adopt the stricter climate targets, a majority of voters must vote in favor, but at least 25 percent of those entitled to vote. Around 608,000 yes votes are therefore required.