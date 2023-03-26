This cult series canceled twice will return with an even more unexpected project

Bad news for fans of The L Word : Generation Q. The drama series was canceled by Showtime after just three seasons. But it will be entitled to a reboot.
Ten years after the end of The L Worda sequel called The L Word : Generation Q was born on the Showtime channel and was broadcast in France on Canal+ Series. Ten years after the events of the cult series, Generation Q followed a group of friends living in Silver Lake, California. A group whose majority was lesbian. The third season of ten episodes, which was ultimately the last, had concluded last January. Since then, fans have been waiting to find out if the drama was renewed for an additional season. Unfortunately, this was not the case.
No season 4 for The L Word : Generation Q
According to information from the American media Deadline, The L Word : Generation Q was canceled after only three seasons. A big disappointment for fans who expected the series to be renewed for one more season. They will nevertheless be able to console themselves with the arrival of this unexpected project. Although The L Word : Generation Q bowed out, creator Ilene Chaiken has revealed she is working on a reboot of the original series, which will be set in the Big Apple. As a result, this new project would be called for the moment The L Word : New York.
Several series canceled at Showtime
No Showtime Channel series have been renewed since the network merged with Paramount+ to become Paramount+ with Showtime. “Now, with Showtime content integrated into our flagship streaming service, and select Paramount+ original programming joining the linear offering, Paramount+ will become the definitive cross-platform brand in the streaming space and the first of its kind to integrate streaming and linear content this way“, indicated Bob Bakish, the CEO of Paramount. And to add: “This change will also strengthen the alignment of our national and international Paramount+ offers, since Paramount+ is already composed of Showtime content internationally.“. series such as American Gigolo (with Jon Bernthal), Three Women (with Shailene Woodley) and Let The Right One In were all canceled after just one season.
Article written in collaboration with 6Médias