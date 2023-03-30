A Wall Street Journal journalist was arrested in Russia; they accuse him of being a spy

Aww, sweetie. Wednesday March 29 Wall Street Journal journalist arrested in Russia and, according to what is known so far, they are accusing him of being a spy.

The US newspaper claims that the detained reporter is Evan Gershkovich, who is a member of the newspaper’s Moscow bureau.

Foto: The Wall Street Journal

Wall Street Journal journalist arrested in Russia

According to what he knows himself Wall Street Journal, journalist He was arrested on March 29 in the city of Yekaterinburg, some 1,500 kilometers east of Moscow, while on an informative trip.

The Russian government reported that the journalist had been arrested “red-handed” and found doing illegal activities, had been following instructions from the United States, and had been collecting state secrets.

The Wall Street Journal totally denied the accusations against him and stated that it was concerned for his safety since he was ordered to be detained until May 29.

Photo: Twitter

Well, we already know that a journalist from the Wall Street Journal has been arrested in Russia, but now what? His lawyer reported to the media that they did not even let him into the courtroom when he was formally charged. The journalist is known to have denied the charges.

The United States newspaper narrates that Evan stopped being in contact with his editors while working in Yekaterinburg. After being arrested he hired a lawyer to start his defense but was informed by the Russian authorities that they had no information.

It is important to mention that according to the laws of Russia, espionage can be punished with up to 20 years in prison in its maximum sentence. The BBC reports that since the invasion of Ukraine began, independent journalists have been accused of being foreign agents and even the BBC correspondent from Russia has been expelled.

