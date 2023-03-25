Health: how advances in medicine have improved the daily lives of HIV-positive people

40 years after the discovery of AIDS, treatments have evolved and drastically improved. If the living conditions of the sick are therefore better, they are still the target of discrimination.
With his 81 meter, his 76 kilos and five sports sessions per week, Yassin Chekkouh, sports coach, is a man in great shape. Eight years ago, he discovered his HIV status. “I have always seen it as a death sentence. I thought I was gonna lose weight, I was gonna lose my hair”, says the young thirty-year-old. If he is well today, it is thanks to an effective treatment, triple therapy, which the doctors quickly prescribed to him. With one tablet a day, the virus is no longer detectable in his body, therefore no longer transmissible.