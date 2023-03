Symbol of the arrival of spring, the first Gariguettes are ready to be picked up and sold. Popular strawberries that please.

A week early, the Gariguette strawberry is arriving on the shelves at the start of spring. For 37 years, Daniel and Corinne have been growing Gariguette in the ground. Harvest has already started for a week, as of Sunday, March 26, and will last until the middle of May. “They are picked up delicately”, says the market gardener.

A slightly sour taste

Then follow the Murano, the Charlottes and other round strawberries, but the Gariguette, the first of the season, has this little extra flavor. “It is the authentic taste of strawberries. There are those who have known the Gariguette for generations, and who know that this strawberry has a slightly acidic taste.”, comments Corinne Dal Molin, a strawberry producer. Its unique taste is also a kind of promise of the return of sunny days.