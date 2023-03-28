Health Minister Yousaf becomes the new Scottish Prime Minister

In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon’s successor has been chosen: Humza Yousaf is to become the new head of government. As the governing party SNP announced on Monday, the members elected the regional health minister as the new party leader. As the strongest force in the regional parliament, the Scottish National Party (SNP) is entitled to the post of First Minister.

The 37-year-old is considered a close confidant of Sturgeon and is likely to continue on her course. “I feel like the luckiest man in the world,” Yousaf said in Edinburgh. Being allowed to rule his country as “First Minister” will be the greatest honor of his life. He wants to be a head of government for all Scots.

With Yousaf, for the first time a Muslim has taken the lead in the northernmost part of Britain with a population of around 5.5 million. The SNP wants independence from Great Britain.

Change in Scotland: Yousaf becomes the new prime minister

Although comparatively young, the political scientist has already gained a lot of government experience. After initially serving as State Secretary for many years, he became Minister of Justice in 2018. In 2021, Yousaf moved to the Ministry of Health. Critics blame him for the ailing state of the health service.

In the race to succeed Sturgeon, Yousaf prevailed against Treasury Secretary Kate Forbes (32) and ex-cabinet member Ash Regan (49). He is to be elected Prime Minister by the regional parliament in Edinburgh this Tuesday.