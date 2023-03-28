Dating weekend for young people with Down syndrome – Sara and Herta ready

Sara Harrysson is now organizing, together with her 22-year-old daughter Herta Harrysson, a dating weekend for young adults with Down syndrome. The idea has been brewing for some time, and now was the time, says Sara.

– Herta has started talking about finding someone to move in with and I’ve been thinking for a long time, so I thought that now we start this together, she says.

Great interest

The dating weekend will take place in Halmstad on April 21-23, and according to Sara, the interest has been very high. When they started a group in social media, many people took the plunge.

– It is not certain that you will find love, but at least you can make friends, says Sara Harrysson.

Herta herself could not be there when SVT visited, but says via Sara that she is looking forward to the dating weekend.

– She is at the folk high school where she goes. But she just called and asked if more people have joined our dating group. She thinks it’s great fun, says Sara Harrysson.