The red line: is actor Ben Chaplin related to silent film star Charlie Chaplin?

This Sunday March 26, 2023 from 8:55 p.m. on Arte, filmmaker Terrence Malick engages in a superb meditation on man and his place in nature with his film The Red line. In the cast of this feature film released in 1999: Sean Penn, Jim Caviezel, John Cusack, Adrien Brody, George Clooney, Jared Leto, Woody Harrelson, or even Ben Chaplin. But by the way, is the latter related to Charlie Chaplin?
In August 1942, the American army tried to retake the island of Guadalcanal, in the Pacific, held for months by the Japanese. After a very violent first assault against the enemy, Private Witt, disgusted by his superior’s orders, no longer wanted to bear arms. Staff Sergeant Welsh then assigned him to the transport of the wounded… Twenty years later The Harvests of Heaventhe war movie The Red line (1999) marked the comeback of filmmaker Terrence Malick behind the camera. A fascinating feature film, with a very personal aesthetic, awarded the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival and also nominated seven times for the Oscars. A work borrowed from humanism and spirituality supported by an exceptional cast: Sean Penn, Jim Caviezel, John Cusack, Adrien Brody, George Clooney, Jared Leto, Woody Harrelson, or even Ben Chaplin.
Is actor Ben Chaplin related to Charlie Chaplin?
In the shoes of Private Jack Bell, the English actor Ben Chaplin goes into battle alongside a four-star cast to The Red line. A role that made him known to the general public and which allowed him a few years later to turn again for Terrence Malick in The new World (2006). Born in London and bearing the same surname as a certain silent film star… The question arises: does comedian Ben Chaplin come from the same family as the famous Charlie Chaplin? Well, the answer is no! The two Brits have made a place for themselves in the world of cinema and in Hollywood and that’s about all they really share. Ben Chaplin is the son of a professor Cynthia Chaplin and an engineer, Peter Greenwood. To make a career, the actor therefore chose to use the name of his mother.
Charlie Chaplin had eleven children
The interpreter of the mythical Charlot has a slew of descendants but does not count Ben Chaplin among them. Charlie Chaplin, who died in 1977, had eleven children with three of his four wives: Norman Spencer Chaplin born in 1919 from his union with Mildred Harris (and unfortunately died a few days after his birth), Charles Chaplin Jr (born in 1925) and Sydney Chaplin (1926), had two children with his second wife Lita Grey. After a third marriage with Paulette Goddard, Charlie Chaplin will have eight babies with his last wife Oona O’Neill: Geraldine Chaplin (1944), Michael Chaplin (1946), Josephine Chaplin (1949), Victoria Chaplin (1951), Eugene Chaplin (1953 ), Jane Chaplin (1956), Annette Emilie Chaplin (1959) and Christopher Chaplin (1962).