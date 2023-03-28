Mexico: Reports of many deaths in fire in migration office

According to local media, several people died in a fire in a building of the national migration authority (INM) in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juarez.

The authorities have not yet officially confirmed the number of dead or injured. The US broadcaster CNN reported this morning (local time) that according to the Chihuahua state government there were 37 deaths. The newspaper “Milenio” confirmed Chihuahua’s prosecutor at least 27 dead, most of them migrants. At least 25 bodies were lying covered on the street in front of the building, the newspaper El Diario de Juarez wrote.

According to the media, the fire reportedly broke out in the building on Monday evening after authorities apprehended around 70 migrants who were on the city’s streets. Ciudad Juarez in northern Mexico borders directly on the city of El Paso in the US state of Texas.