Hearthstone: With the Year of the Wolf, Blizzard is rethinking the core set

As nice as we are now getting used to the current decks in Hearthstone, shuffles soon blizzard the cards new. In April, not only will the Festival of Legends, the first expansion of 2023, be released, but the core set will also be updated in the new year of the wolf.

Are you howling at the moon now or are you happy?

blizzard then bids farewell to cards from the Forged in the Barrens, United in Stormwind, and Cleaved in Alterac Valley expansions. Instead, only cards from Journey to the Sunken City, Murder at Castle Nathria, March of the Lich King, and Festival of Legends will be available in Standard format.

Of course, there is the core set on top of that. This brings an update to the tradable keyword. This effect will become a permanent keyword and will gain new representatives in the Year of the Wolf that can provide more flexibility in decks.



Do you remember the magnetic cards? Mechs that properly positioned next to each other simply fuse into one fighting machine and share their stats, effects, and enchantments? Yes, you’ll soon find these cards back in the core set – but only temporarily. Whether the magnetic servants will stick to the core set longer is a thing of the future.

Priests will receive an update and a new keyword. Since priests can only heal when damage is actually taken, the class gains “overheal,” a keyword that provides additional effects when the creature has been healed beyond its maximum health.

Has a roadmap for the year of the wolf blizzard in his blog shared equally. Here we see a total of three expansions, and plenty more new content and reworks to come.