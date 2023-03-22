Here, the university manufactures stoves for wartime Ukraine

A month ago, when Björn Särnerblom, a research engineer at West University, listened to a feature about the war in Ukraine on the radio, he felt he had to help. Through a Facebook post, he saw that a local company had started manufacturing and shipping stoves to Ukraine.

– We have access to the right equipment here, so I then started the same project here at Högskolan Väst, he says.

Companies and individuals contribute

Several industrial companies are involved in the project and contribute money and materials. Björn Särnerblom also says that there are several private individuals who have donated things for the benefit of the Ukrainians.

– It has rolled on like just that, you could say, he says.

How did you decide to make stoves?

– They can be used for many things. For cooking and for warming up, for example, he says.

The stoves are filled with sweets

Making a stove from start to finish takes about half an hour and so far they have made about 60. The plan is to send 100 stoves. And before the stoves are sent away, they are filled with sweets, food, first aid and other things that may be needed.

Björn Särnerblom says that the project has been received positively by the public and that everything has gone much more smoothly than he imagined.

– No matter what, I was going to get the stoves away. Then it has been fantastic that the response from my colleagues has been so positive, he says.