Ramadan 2023: Chef Chahrazed returns with a new season of his cooking show

Chef Chahrazed, one of the most famous chefs in Algerian gastronomy, is back this year with a second season of her cooking show “Avec Chahrazed”. This show is highly anticipated by fans of Chahrazed, who is known for her delicious recipes inspired from all over the world.

In this wake, it should be noted that Chef Chahrazed began his career in Algeria on the culinary channel Samira TV, and has since continued his career on other TV channels. She is very popular on social networks, where she is very active and regularly shares recipes and cooking tips. On his Instagram account, Chahrazed has a community of over 500k followers.

It should be noted that this information was relayed by the celebrity journalist Rabah Allaoua. Indeed, the aforementioned host also unveiled behind-the-scenes photos of the show which will air on Echorouk TV. Thus, we were able to discover the guests of Chahrazed. Indeed, the concept of the show is to invite a known person every day.

In particular, actors, singers or even influencers. As a result, these guests participate in the preparation of the dishes in the company of Chahrazed. During each episode, Chahrazed discusses several topics with his guests. In particular, their career and their daily life during the holy month.

With Chahrazed: here are the chef’s guests

Through this cooking show, viewers will be able to discover several details about the guests of the program. According to the photos revealed by Rabah Allaoua, we were able to discover a few people who took part in this program. We can therefore cite the majestic actor Djamel Bounab, the talented host Zahra Harkat and the singer Amel Wahbi.

Chahrazed has also set his sights on Maroua Bouchoucha, Amine Boumedienne and the famous influencer Sarah Redjil. This program had positive feedback the previous year. Undoubtedly this year the show will meet with great success. Indeed, Chahrazed is a person very appreciated by his fans and the Algerian public in general.